Wolverines ranked No. 15 in new AP Top 25; Ohio State is No.1

The Brief The Michigan Wolverines slipped one spot to No. 15 in the first regular season AP Top 25 Poll, despite blowing out New Mexico. Ohio State jumped to the top spot courtesy of its win against preseason top-ranked Texas.



The first AP Top 25 College Football Poll Ranking is out - and Ohio State is No. 1 thanks to its season-opening win over Texas - dethroning the preseason poll's top team.

Local perspective:

The Michigan Wolverines fell one spot from No. 14 to 15, with its win against New Mexico. U-M gets a chance to climb up the rankings with this Saturday's game at No. 18 Oklahoma.

Penn State got seven first-place votes and remained No. 2. LSU, which received three first-place votes, was followed by Georgia and Miami to round out the top five.

Overall, the Big 10 had six ranked teams with the SEC claiming 10 spots. The ACC and Big 12 are tied with four ranked teams each.

Ohio State is No. 1 for the first time since 2015, and is the first team to take over the top spot in the first regular-season poll since Alabama in 2012.

It was the biggest jump to No. 1 in the first regular-season poll since Southern California was promoted from No. 3 in 2008.

Texas dropped to No. 7 while Florida State is back in the rankings after stunning Alabama which dropped to No. 21 - falling 13 spots (it's lowest ranking in 17 seasons).

Rounding out the top 25:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. LSU

4. Georgia

5. Miami

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. South Carolina

11. Illinois

12. Arizona State

13. Florida

14. Florida State

15. Michigan

16. Iowa State

17. SMU

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas A&M

20. Ole Miss

21. Alabama

22. Tennessee

23. Indiana

24. Texas Tech

25. Utah

Utah, at No. 25, joins Florida State as the only newcomers this week.

The Utes had received the second-most points, behind BYU, among teams outside the preseason Top 25.

Michigan State, despite its 23-6 win over Western Michigan, remains unranked for now.