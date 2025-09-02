Wolverines ranked No. 15 in new AP Top 25; Ohio State is No.1
FOX 2 - The first AP Top 25 College Football Poll Ranking is out - and Ohio State is No. 1 thanks to its season-opening win over Texas - dethroning the preseason poll's top team.
Local perspective:
The Michigan Wolverines fell one spot from No. 14 to 15, with its win against New Mexico. U-M gets a chance to climb up the rankings with this Saturday's game at No. 18 Oklahoma.
Penn State got seven first-place votes and remained No. 2. LSU, which received three first-place votes, was followed by Georgia and Miami to round out the top five.
Overall, the Big 10 had six ranked teams with the SEC claiming 10 spots. The ACC and Big 12 are tied with four ranked teams each.
Ohio State is No. 1 for the first time since 2015, and is the first team to take over the top spot in the first regular-season poll since Alabama in 2012.
It was the biggest jump to No. 1 in the first regular-season poll since Southern California was promoted from No. 3 in 2008.
Texas dropped to No. 7 while Florida State is back in the rankings after stunning Alabama which dropped to No. 21 - falling 13 spots (it's lowest ranking in 17 seasons).
Rounding out the top 25:
- 1. Ohio State
- 2. Penn State
- 3. LSU
- 4. Georgia
- 5. Miami
- 6. Oregon
- 7. Texas
- 8. Clemson
- 9. Notre Dame
- 10. South Carolina
- 11. Illinois
- 12. Arizona State
- 13. Florida
- 14. Florida State
- 15. Michigan
- 16. Iowa State
- 17. SMU
- 18. Oklahoma
- 19. Texas A&M
- 20. Ole Miss
- 21. Alabama
- 22. Tennessee
- 23. Indiana
- 24. Texas Tech
- 25. Utah
Utah, at No. 25, joins Florida State as the only newcomers this week.
The Utes had received the second-most points, behind BYU, among teams outside the preseason Top 25.
Michigan State, despite its 23-6 win over Western Michigan, remains unranked for now.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report.