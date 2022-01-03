Woman, 2 children and baby pulled from burning home by Detroit firefighters

Detroit firefighters rescued a mother and her three young children from inside a burning home Monday afternoon in the 17300 block of Kentucky Street on the west side of city.

Firefighters rescued the mother, said to be in her late 20s, a 5-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 4-month-old girl. All were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. All are in critical condition.

Neighbor Antonio Wilson witnessed the rescue.

"I saw firefighters pull up, I looked up and I saw smoke coming from the top window," he said. "It was so black and so thick, I ran outside and I let them know that there's a family in that house. I saw them carry two babies out on that top ladder, man, and took them to that EMS truck and they took the two adults, one adult, and took them to that (other) EMS truck."

Still photo from viewer video of the house fire.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.

