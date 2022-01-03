Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 2 children and baby pulled from burning home by Detroit firefighters

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Woman and three children saved from house fire by DFD

Three young children, including a 4-month-old were trapped inside before DFD rescued them and their mother.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit firefighters rescued a mother and her three young children from inside a burning home Monday afternoon in the 17300 block of Kentucky Street on the west side of city.

Firefighters rescued the mother, said to be in her late 20s, a 5-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 4-month-old girl. All were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. All are in critical condition.

Neighbor Antonio Wilson witnessed the rescue.

Firefighters pull woman, and three children from burning home on west side of Detroit

Firefighters rescued a woman in her late 20s, a 5-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 4-month-old girl. All were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. All are in critical condition.

"I saw firefighters pull up, I looked up and I saw smoke coming from the top window," he said. "It was so black and so thick, I ran outside and I let them know that there's a family in that house. I saw them carry two babies out on that top ladder, man, and took them to that EMS truck and they took the two adults, one adult, and took them to that (other) EMS truck."

Still photo from viewer video of the house fire.

Still photo from viewer video of the house fire.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.