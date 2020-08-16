Woman, 21, shot during Kentfield verbal altercation

Detroit Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 2:15 in the 14900 block of Kentfield.

Police say the victim, 21-year-old woman, was shot by the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, during a verbal altercation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

The suspect is being described as Black woman who was armed during the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.