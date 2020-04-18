Woman, 28, dead after hit and run, suspect in custody 

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was sitting in a 2007 Dodge Caliber on Joy Road Near Schafer with a witness. The witness allegedly observed a mini-van traveling behind them at a high speed. After the victim and the witness exited their car, the driver of the mini-van crashed into the car, and at some point injured the victim.

The suspect continued driving and failed to stop, police say.

Officers and medics responded and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

During an investigation, investigators were able to locate the suspect’s car in the 19400 block of Marx Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. From there, he was taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.