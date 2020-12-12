Woman arrested and charged for the death of Monroe Co. Animal Control Officer

Authorities have confirmed that a woman is now in custody for death of Monroe County Animal Control Officer, Darrian Young.

Michele Anne Dropulich, 47, was arraigned on Saturday and is now facing charges of Second Degree Murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death.

Officer Young, 24, was killed on June 4., when her patrol car struck into the intersection of M-50 and Rainsville Road. It is alleged that Dropulich was driving at a high speed and ran a red light, which caused the crash.

As the investigation progressed, lab results showed Dropulich was intoxicated when the collision happened.

Dropulich is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

