Woman arrested for stabbing 2 at Brighton laundromat

Two people were stabbed by a woman in an attack at a Brighton laundromat Tuesday.

Brighton police say that the woman stabbed two people and attempted to stab a third at the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry near W. Grand River and Cross Street. One victim was treated at the store and the other was taken to a hospital.

Dispatch told officers headed to the scene that the suspect was stabbing herself. The suspect, a woman in her 30s, was found by police holding a large knife against her stomach at about 12:30 p.m.. She was arrested without any officers being injured.

Charges will be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor's office, her name has not been released yet.