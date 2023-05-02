Woman arrested for Swastika graffiti on Royal Oak synagogue

A woman has been arrested after vandalizing a synagogue in Royal Oak by spray-painting a Swastika on its surface.

Royal Oak police said Tuesday that a 35-year-old Clinton Township woman was taken into custody in the evening of May 1. The Woodward Shul was vandalized on April 27.

Detectives with the department worked with the Jewish Community Security, and the FBI. Also assisting in the investigation was Farmington Hills police, who arrested the suspect without incident Monday night.

Charging recommendations are expected to be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

"The swift apprehension of the suspect is a perfect example of how our relationships with the community and collaboration with our law enforcement partners bring incidents like these to a close. I’m proud of our continued partnership with the Jewish Community Security and the tireless efforts of our detectives and law enforcement partners who were critical to this investigation," Police Chief Michael Moore.

There were two separate reports of anti-Semitic drawings over the weekend, the case in Royal Oak as well as on a stroller outside a home where a Jewish family lives.

In the Royal Oak case, the word "Azov" was written underneath the Swastika.