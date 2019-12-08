Woman carjacked at gas station on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred early Sunday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m. in the 20200 block of James Couzens, a 62-year-old victim was at the gas station when she was approached by a man who demanded her red 2014 Buick Regal.

She gave her vehicle to the suspect who then escaped southbound on Greenfield.

The suspect was described as a black man, between the age of 20-25, thin build, wearing a red and blue jacket, white gym shoes and armed.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

