'It stinks': Woman caught flinging poop toward neighbor's property in Redford

A woman, who neighbors described as mean and difficult, was caught on video flinging animal poop in the direction of her neighbor's property.

Mark Dellamora and his family have lived next door, in Redford, for about nine years. They have been the target of the fecal attacks several times now – with the most recent incident taking place on Sunday.

"Unprovoked," he said. "We've never had any bad blood with them."

The tantrum-like behavior is a result of the goodwill Dellamora and his family have shown to stray animals in the neighborhood, he explained.

"Three years ago, my wife and my old roommate put out a little makeshift cat shelter for strays, and a bowl of food and water," Dellamora said.

The food on the porch has since been removed because Dellamora was concerned about rats in the neighborhood.

Woman caught on home security video throwing animal waste toward her neighbor's property across the street in Redford Township.

But the woman, caught on home security video throwing feces, said the Dellamoras are causing a smelly situation on her property, which is located right across the street on Cathedral.

The accused woman and her husband spoke to FOX 2 but asked to remain anonymous.

"On a bad week, there might be five or six spots that need to be cleaned up – piles," the husband said. "And they’re not just normal; these feral cats, they've got diseases. They don’t defecate like a normal household cat would. It's a mess. It stinks, and it’s like a cow pie."

"When they do defecate, it is messy and it smells; it's very sour." he continued.

In fact, the accused woman says she wasn’t throwing the poop on anyone’s property, she just wanted it out of her own yard.

"Totally untrue about me throwing it at anybody else’s property," she said.

"The street is public property. Nobody one owns the street. So by throwing it out into the street, we’re not throwing it on anyone’s property," her husband added.

The couple said stray animals continue to defecate on their grass despite the Dellamoras removing the bowl of food from their porch.

"Cats and dogs are creatures of habit – they’ve been used to using our lawn," the woman's husband said. "If you look, you see spots where it’s brown… those are ones that are recovering."

The neighbors are so frustrated by the feces feud that they are now reaching out to City Hall for help.

"We’re going to talk to Redford and see if they have a solution," the husband said.

FOX 2 also reached out to city officials and police, but are still waiting for a response.

The neighbors say they hope a solution comes soon, as the dispute over feces continues to fester.

"We’re stuck. We’re going to have to keep cleaning up our lawn on a weekly basis," the husband of the accused woman said.

On the other hand, Dellamora remains skeptical of any correlation between his actions and the escalating animal waste in the couple's yard.

"I sincerely doubt one bowl of water on my porch is leading to any extra animals in the area," he said.