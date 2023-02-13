Expand / Collapse search

Woman claims Detroit police shot and killed her dog, dumped body in garbage can

By and FOX 2 Staff
A Detroit woman is suing the city's police department after she says they shot and killed her dog. The dog was in his dog house when an officer tracking a suspect allegedly climbed a locked fence into the yard.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman is suing Detroit police, alleging that an officer shot and killed her dog last year.

According to the lawsuit, officers were tracking a carjacking suspect who tried to run them over. A K-9 led them to Tiffany Lindsay's yard on Glastonbury Avenue near Eight Mile last September.

Lindsay alleges in the lawsuit that an officer climbed her locked fence and went into her yard. Her dog, Jack, was in his dog house and was started. The officer allegedly shot Jack then put his body in a garbage can. Lindsay learned the dog's body was in the trash when a neighbor told her because police allegedly didn't say anything.

Detroit police allegedly came back a day later to get the dog's body.

A spokesperson with Detroit police said they cannot comment on pending litigation. 