Woman dead after pickup truck slams into vehicle in construction zone on I-96

A woman died Saturday after a crash on I-96 in Novi.

Police said the victim was in a Kia that was stopped behind a Subaru in the center lane of westbound I-96 near Wixom due to a lane closure around 9:25 a.m.

A 65-year-old man from Macomb who was driving about 70 mph in the closed left lane changed to the center lane but did not have enough time to stop. He crashed into the Kia, pushing it into the Subaru, police said.

After hitting the Subaru, the Kia hit the median wall.

The passenger in the backseat of the Kia, a 28-year-old Rochester Hills woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a front seat passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.