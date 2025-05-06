Woman dead, man wounded in Detroit shooting

The Brief Detroit police located two gunshot victims after responding to a ShotSpotter alert. A man was found suffering a non-fatal gunshot wound, while a woman was found dead inside a home on Pinewood. No suspects are in custody.



A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday in Detroit.

Detroit Police Capt. John Stewart said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Pinewood and Schoenherr just before 4 a.m.

What we know:

When officers arrived, a man came out of a home and said he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While searching the home, police found a woman in her 20s dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is just beginning, but Stewart said some sort of disturbance resulted in multiple shots being fired. Shell casings were found both inside and outside the home.

After the shooting, vehicles fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

What we don't know:

Stewart said investigators don't know how many people were firing shots.

The relationship between the victims is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.