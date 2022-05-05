Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after falling into northern Michigan waterfall

Rainbow Falls, the lowermost of the Black River falls chain. Photo via U.S. Forest Service.

ISHPEMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died Wednesday after falling into a waterfall in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said.

The woman, believed to be 68 or 69 years old, fell into Black River Falls, 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) southwest of Ishpeming in the Escanaba River State Forest, police said.

The fall occurred around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The body was found around 4:30 p.m., police said.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.