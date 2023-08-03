Woman dies after parking lot ambush shooting by ex-boyfriend in Saline

article

The woman Saline police say was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend Thursday morning, has died from her injuries.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas of Lenawee County, died this evening from her injuries according to investigators, who say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

A male acquaintance, 55, who was with the victim was also shot while they were out on a smoke break, but is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, a 58-year-old Lenawee County man, is accused of targeting Thomasat the UAW Hall, across from an assisted living center on Woodland Drive at 11:35 a.m. this morning.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik says an active shooter drill was being held nearby this morning, which helped aid the quick police response.

"When she was walking across the street with another male acquaintance, the suspect was waiting and just opened fire," she said. "Thankfully we were actually doing training for an active shooter over at Saline High School over in Pittsfield Township. so we had a lot of cooperation very quickly."

FOX 2 has learned that the female victim had a Personal Protection Order against the suspected shooter.

The chief described a "domestic relationship" between the suspect and victim who was walking to her car for a smoke break when the shooter began firing. Police got the call when the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect had fled the scene in a tan-colored 4-door Ford Focus. A short time later as assisting police agencies were heading to the scene a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy came upon a crash at S. Ann Arbor and Willis roads with the at-fault driver/vehicle matching the description of the shooting suspect.

The suspect did not comply with commands and was arrested after being shot by a Taser.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital via Huron Valley Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female victim in the crash is a 38-year-old from of Jackson County.



