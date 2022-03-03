Woman dies in crash with front end loader in Auburn Hills

article

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Auburn Hills after a vehicle and a front-end loader were involved in a crash that left one person dead.

A deputy with the police department said a 47-year-old woman traveling in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler was struck by a front end loader entering Brown Road Thursday morning.

She died at the scene, police say.

The crash closed access to Brown Road between Giddings and Continental Drive.

The individual driving the loader was a 42-year-old man who works for the city is cooperating.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

More details will be released later March 3.