Woman driving from 'Northville to Southfield' arrested in Troy for OWI with 2-year-old in back seat

A Detroit woman was arrested in Troy earlier this month when she was pulled over for DUI after running two red lights and driving on two flat tires. According to Troy Police, she was more than twice the legal limit and had a 2-year-old in the back seat.

Troy police announced on Thursday they had arrested a woman around 12:40 a.m. on September 15th after a 911 call came about a possibly drunk driver.

The caller said the car ran two red lights and had two flat tires. When police arrived on W. Big Beaver near I-75, they reported the driver was driving erratically and that the driver's side tires were completely shredded.

When Troy police spoke with the driver, they said she smelled of alcohol and said she was driving home to Southfield from the Northville area. Troy is several miles east of both of those cities.

Police also said there was a 2-year-old child asleep in the back seat but that the child was not in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt at all.

The driver said the child was her boyfriend's daughter.

She initially told police she did not drink but later admitted that she had consumed one drink earlier in the night. She then was asked to perform field sobriety tests but officers said she performed poorly.

She submitted to a breath test which showed she had a BAC of .21%. The legal limit is .08.

The driver, identified as Autumn Chapman, 23, was arrest and charged with OWI and child endangerment. The child was turned over to Chapman's mother.

