Michigan man hit, killed by truck after road rage leads to fight in road

The Brief A road rage incident in Jackson County ended with two men being hit by a pickup truck. Police said the pair were fighting on a road when an unrelated driver hit them both. One of the men, a 22-year-old from Concord, died.



A man is dead after Michigan State Police say he was hit by a pickup truck while fighting with another man on a Jackson County road.

MSP said it started with the two men road raging with each other just after 6:05 p.m. Friday in the area of M-60 and N. Main Street in Concord Township.

The backstory:

Police said the men, a 22-year-old from Concord who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and a 24-year-old from Parma who was driving a Jeep Cherokee pulled onto the shoulder and got out of their vehicles. They then started fighting.

While they were fighting in the road, police said a 62-year-old Hanover man driving a Dodge Ram 1500 hit both men.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where the 22-year-old man died. The other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Ram driver was not hurt.

Police said none of the drivers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.