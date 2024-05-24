Woman drops 2 children to safety from burning Southwest Detroit apartment

Two children are safe after a woman dropped them out of a burning Southwest Detroit apartment to someone below early Friday.

The apartment on Michigan Avenue and 51st caught fire around 1 a.m., trapping at least three women and two children. One of the women was able to get the children out by dropping them from a window.

"There was people hanging out the windows. There was a mother who actually dropped her two children out the window," Detroit Fire Chief Christian Spitzig said.

Everyone was able to make it out alive, though firefighters did have to pull a woman from the building. People who were in the building were taken to a hospital for injuries, including smoke inhalation and possible broken bones. One woman is currently in critical condition from smoke inhalation.

A firefighter also suffered minor burns to their face while battling the flames.

All apartment units in the building were destroyed, and the storefront below the homes likely suffered water damage, too.

Firefighters said it appeared that the building did not have working smoke detectors.

"Smoke detectors are vital," Spitzig said. "It can get out of control very quickly."

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.