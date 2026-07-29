Woman fatally hit by vehicle on Davison freeway

The Brief A woman was killed on the Davison freeway after being struck by a vehicle this morning. The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. and the victim was dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into why the woman walked onto the freeway.



A woman is dead after being struck by more than one vehicle crossing the Davison freeway early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The victim entered the freeway on foot and was struck by a passing vehicle near Oakland Avenue at about 12:21 a.m., Michigan State Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are still investigating why she ran into the freeway," said MSP 2nd District on X.

Detroit police originally believed the woman was crossing the freeway when she was struck by more than one vehicle, but that information was preliminary, early on.

The freeway's eastbound side was closed for an investigation until reopening at 4 a.m.

Photo: FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

As the investigation continues, stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

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