Woman fatally hit by vehicle on Davison freeway
FOX 2 - A woman is dead after being struck by more than one vehicle crossing the Davison freeway early Wednesday morning.
The backstory:
The victim entered the freeway on foot and was struck by a passing vehicle near Oakland Avenue at about 12:21 a.m., Michigan State Police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"We are still investigating why she ran into the freeway," said MSP 2nd District on X.
Detroit police originally believed the woman was crossing the freeway when she was struck by more than one vehicle, but that information was preliminary, early on.
The freeway's eastbound side was closed for an investigation until reopening at 4 a.m.
Photo: FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel
As the investigation continues, stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.