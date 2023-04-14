Woman found beaten to death on Detroit's east side

article

A 20-year-old woman was found beaten to death inside a residence on Detroit's east side Friday morning.

Police say the victim was discovered at 10:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of Cadillac, two blocks northwest of Warren Avenue.

There are no suspects or circumstances known regarding the fatal assault yet, while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.