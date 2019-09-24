Woman gets at least 13 years in Detroit armed robbery murder

article

A woman was sentenced to at least 13 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old man during an armed robbery in Detroit.

Gwendolyn Christian, 39, was charged in connection with the murder of 64-year-old Willie Ray Pittman, Jr. in the 14000 block of LaSalle Boulevard in Detroit on February 6. She was sentenced Tuesday to 13 to 28 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery, which will run concurrently.

Police say around 9:16 p.m., the were dispatched to the location in response to reports of a shooting. Pittman was found shot and lying next to the driver side door on his vehicle, which was open.

Emergency crews responded and took him to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. Detroit police investigations led to the arrest of 45-year-old David Moore, who was charged with first degree felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

According to The Detroit News, Pittman arrived at the location and honked his car's horn. Two men approached, ordered him out the vehicle and down on the ground, and shot him.

Christian was also connected to the case, charged with felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Pittman's family was in court for the sentencing but opted not to speak.

"It's a very tragic situation. My client had a rough start in life but she had tried to live a normal life," Christian's lawyer said.

He added that at some point, she developed an opioid problem.

"She fell into this addiction and I think that's what put her into this mess and she's now (drug) free, obviously, and she wants to stay drug free and move on with her life. She offers her condolences to the decedent's family," he said.

Christian opted not to speak.

