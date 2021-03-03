Woman in critical condition after vehicle plummets 24 feet into Monroe County river

A crash Tuesday in Whitefield Township left a woman in critical condition after her vehicle plummeted into the Ottawa Lake Outlet.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old Toledo woman was traveling north on US-23, north of Sterns Road, in a Chevrolet Impala when she drove onto the median at 10:50 p.m.

She continued driving on the median before striking a barrier and crashing into the Ottawa Lake Outlet. Authorities said the woman was not wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7756.