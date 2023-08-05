Woman killed by ex-husband morning of divorce hearing; police find him standing over body

A woman - going through a bitter break-up - is shot and killed on her way to her divorce hearing.

It was after 7 a.m. Friday morning when Andricka McIntosh was shot and killed in front of her home on Gunston near Connor on Detroit’s east side.

"She was a very caring person, she was lovable, she was open, very open and very giving," said Sa'niyah McIntosh, the victim's daughter."

"She was a year younger than me I loved my little sister, her heart was everything," said Kanish Williams, said the victim's sister.

Andricka made a desperate call to police but just as they arrived to help - she was gunned down.

"There was a 911 call that the incident was happening, that a woman was being chased up the street, being shot at," said DPD Chief James White. "The officers made record time getting there. In the area, as they approached they heard shots

"He was actually standing over with a gun in his hand. They ordered him to drop his weapon and he did. They immediately took him into custody."

The suspect was Andricka’s soon-to-be ex-husband.

"We don’t know exactly what led up to it," White said. "We know they were going through a divorce and it was a very bitter divorce proceeding."

In fact — they were scheduled to be in court - less than 2 hours after he allegedly killed her.

A mother of seven children, Andricka’s family trying to focus on how she lived — rather than how she died.

"We would always go swimming we loved swimming," said Sa'niyah. "Metro Beach specifically."

"She just didn’t deserve this, she was a good-hearted person," her sister said. "She loved everybody."