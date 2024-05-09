Detroit man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 65-year-old Warren man

article

A 65-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured by a hit-and-run in Warren on May 4, Three days later, police say they arrested the Detroit man they claimed was driving and never stopped or reported the crash.

The victim, a Warren man, was taken from the scene at 11 Mile and Hoover Road to an area hospital where he later died. The dark-colored pickup truck that struck the victim, fled prior to officers arriving.

A police investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Savion Jones of Detroit. Jones was driving the Dodge Ram truck involved in the crash.

On May 7, investigators made contact with Jones and arrested him without incident. The suspect later made statements to police confirming his involvement in this traffic crash.

Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Hoover and was struck by the truck.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jones with one count of failing to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death, a five-year felony.

Jones was arraigned and a not guilty plea was entered. Bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety only with a GPS tether required if the bond is posted.

Jones has a previous felony fraud conviction and was charged as a habitual second offender.

