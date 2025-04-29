Woman says Detroit strip club 'The Sting' allowed underage teens inside

The Brief The Sting is an adult entertainment bar in Detroit that is accused of letting underage teens inside. A woman says her nieces and nephew were allowed in, according to their phone location. She says she is concerned for the safety of the teens that she claims were allowed inside.



An adult entertainment club called the Legendary Sting is accused of letting in underage teens, says one parent.

"And we walked in, lo-and-behold our teens were inside that club," said Taniya.

FOX 2: "What was going through your mind?"

"All types of stuff, my mind was blown," she said.

She said there are worries including the threat of the girls being trafficked or drugged.

"So many bad things I don’t want to say it. So many things came into my mind, it’s crazy," she said.

The backstory:

Taniya says it happened Saturday night. She kept her daughter home — but her nieces and nephew who are 15, 16, and 17 wanted to meet up with some friends

"We had dropped them off at nine, they were supposed to be going to a regular party with kids their age," she said. "But when we got to looking at their locations and things, we noticed that their location had changed."

That location — The Sting Gentleman’s Club on Detroit’s west side. You need to be 21 or older to get in.

"We got there, The Sting wasn’t cooperative," she said. "I’m like, 'There’s minors in here.' They’re like, 'Get the (expletive) off our property. There’s no minors in here. There’s no way. We check all IDs.' I’m like, 'Are y'all checking them properly?'"

The police were called, Taniya started streaming online. She says the kids eventually came out — and it was much more than just her family.

"Under 21, probably about 50 to 100, under 18," she said. "It was probably like 25, it was a lot of them."

FOX 2 reached out to the Detroit Police Department — who say they’re investigating reports of underage teens at the club.

The Sting’s listed phone number was disconnected when FOX 2 tried calling, and it is closed on Tuesdays.

The club's Instagram says you must be 21 and need a valid ID for entry.

Taniya says her family members did not have fake IDs.