Woman sent to hospital after alleging someone fired shots into home

A 39-year-old woman is recovering after being shot Saturday morning around 5:00 in the 17500 block of Westmoreland.

Police say the woman reported she was inside her home, when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots.

Medics then arrived to the scene and took the woman to the hospital, where she was listed in temporary serious condition.

As of right now, police are still investigating the shooting, and no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eight Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

