Woman shoots at KFC drive-thru over missing fork and napkin: report

The food might be finger-lickin' good, but some people still need utensils and napkins when eating KFC.

One customer in Shelbyville, Ky., reportedly shot out the window of a KFC’s drive-thru after receiving her food and drink items. Apparently, she was unhappy that she did not receive a fork and napkin with her order.

The incident occurred around noon on October 28, Newsweek reports. No one was injured in the shooting, but the restaurant was forced to close down for the remainder of the day.

In a statement obtained by Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Shelbyville Police Department said, “At approximately 11:50 am, officers were dispatched to KFC on a ‘shots fired’ call. According to employees, a customer (adult African American female) in the drive-thru lane became agitated and verbally abusive. After the customer received her drinks and food, a gunshot from inside the vehicle struck a store window. The subject driving a white Mercedes Benz then left the scene driving at a high rate of speed going south on Boone Station Road.”

The statement continued to confirm that, “No one was injured. Detectives are currently working on the case and the identity of the driver is currently unknown. There does not seem to be a known motive at this time.”

According to witnesses, however, the shooter was upset over not receiving the utensil and napkins. A local resident shared an image of the shattered window to Facebook and captioned it, “This happened at KFC early today, some women got mad over paper towels and a fork and shot a 9 mm at workers in Shelbyville today.”

In a statement obtained by WLKY, a spokesperson for KFC said, “First and foremost we are grateful that no one was injured. We are working with local authorities as they investigate the incident.”

The outlet also reported that the restaurant has several cameras in the drive-thru and it’s believed that a clear picture of the vehicle was captured.

