Woman shot by someone in speeding car while driving in Detroit

A 60-year-old woman was shot March 27 while she drove on Detroit's east side.

Police said the victim was driving her 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio north on Gratiot near Antietam around 5 a.m. when she saw a silver Chevrolet and a dark-colored sedan speeding behind her.

Detroit police are looking for these cars in connection with a shooting.

She said she heard several gunshots, felt pain, and realized she had been shot. The victim suffered a graze wound and was treated at a hospital.

Police are looking for the two cars the woman saw before she was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740.