Woman shot in leg while driving, Taylor police say

A 21-year-old woman was shot while driving on the border of Taylor and Inkster on Tuesday, according to police.

The driver was struck in the leg but is in stable condition, Taylor police told FOX 2. She pulled into a nearby gas station at Telegraph and Van Born roads and called 911.

The incident is still under investigation. At this time, it is unclear exactly where the shots were fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.