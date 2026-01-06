Woman stabbed inside Dunkin' Donuts in Lincoln Park

article

The Brief A woman was stabbed inside a Dunkin' location Downriver Tuesday morning. The attack which police was random, took place in Lincoln Park at 10:30. The suspect was arrested a few blocks away by police responding to the incident.



A woman was stabbed in what police suspect is a random attack inside the Dunkin' Donuts on Dix, near Goddard Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

Police say the woman was stabbed multiple times at about 10:30 a.m. and transported to a nearby hospital where she is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested by police nearby, responding to the incident.

Police do not have a motive, but said the suspect was known to store employees for stealing tips off the counter there in the past.

The suspect's identity has not been released, pending his arraignment.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.