Woman thought something was wrong with app when she saw nearly $1 million Michigan Lottery prize

A Macomb County woman thought the Michigan Lottery app was messing up when it told her she won nearly $1 million.

The 39-year-old winner said she bought the ticket at Romeo Vandyke Liquor then checked it at home later.

"Every few weeks, me and my husband will go to the store and buy a bunch of tickets and then come home and scratch them off," she said. "While we were at the store, I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting close to $1 million, so I bought a few Fast Cash tickets."

She thought the ticket was a loser.

"When we got home, I looked over the Fast Cash ticket and thought it was a non-winner, but I scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app to be sure. When the amount of $925,434 came up on the screen, I thought something was wrong with the scanner. I looked the ticket over again and when I saw I really did win, I was mind-blown!" she said.

The woman plans to use the money to pay off her car and then save the rest for retirement.