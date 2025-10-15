Woman, toddler and baby injured in distracted driving crash with truck on 7 Mile

The Brief A woman and two children, a toddler and baby all suffered minor injuries in a crash. An SUV ran a stop sign and hit a truck pulling a trailer on 7 Mile at Dixboro, according to police. Investigators say it was a case of distracted driving.



Michigan State Police say a mother and her two young children are recovering after a crash in Northfield Township flipped both their SUV and a truck hauling heavy equipment.

The backstory:

Investigators say the crash may have been caused by distracted driving in the crash that took place at Seven Mile and Dixboro roads this morning.

One of those children is a month-old baby, but Michigan State Police says the mother, baby and the 2-year-old only suffered minor injuries. Multiple witnesses including the driver of the truck rushed to their aid in the aftermath.

An 87-year-old witness, Diane Ferris, rushed to the scene and shared video of the aftermath.

Investigators say the 30-year-old woman from South Lyon woman driving a Ford Bronco Sport, ran a stop sign and collided with a truck pulling a trailer and excavator.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn. The truck driver, a 44-year-old man wasn’t hurt.

Ferris was out in the barn when it happened, she said.

"I heard this horrible bang," she said. "She was in a car. The trailer and the car hit, I think the car was under the trailer and he’s got this little year-and-a-half old baby on his arms.

"He took her and put her in his fire truck. All kinds of men were stopping in there, in their trucks to see if they could help."

Ferris said she was shaken by the sight of the children being pulled from the vehicle, reminding all of us how fragile life can be.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs weren’t involved but believe distracted driving played a role.