Woman wins $500,000 after 'random urge' to buy Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

A 64-year-old Michigan woman said she hadn't played the lottery in a while, but had an urge to buy a ticket recently.

It's a good thing she acted on that urge because she won $500,000 on the 777 Jackpot Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

"It hadn’t played the Lottery in a while, but I had a random urge to purchase an instant ticket one day," said the Muskegon woman.

The urge prompted her to buy a ticket at McCormick gas station in Whitehall.

"I scratched the ticket when I got home and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I revealed a $500,000 prize! I told my husband the good news by showing him my winning ticket," she said.

The woman said she plans to pay bills and save the rest of the prize money.

"Winning this prize will allow me to become debt free, and that is going to be a great feeling!" she said.