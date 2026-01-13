Women are increasingly joining the auto industry, according to experts

The Brief More women are joining the auto industry according to experts. FOX 2 noticed this as Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield toured the showroom floor and every automaker representative she met with was a woman.



As Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield toured the showroom floor on Monday, FOX 2 noticed every automaker representative she met with was a woman.

It’s no secret the auto industry is still very much male-dominated, but FOX 2 wanted to see if it’s evolving to include more women in leadership and public roles.

By the numbers:

According to the group NOLO, 54% of women buy cars. Roughly eight in ten women influence car buying. But here’s the discrepancy: according to CADIA, only about one in four employees in the transportation industry are women.

So FOX 2 tracked down an Eastern Michigan alumnus, Donna Inch, who climbed the ladder at Ford Motor Company.

She started in the finance department and, after 40 years, retired as the CEO of Ford’s real estate division.

"I think it’s much better now. I do know some of the younger women there. I think the environment of getting those good jobs and getting a promotion is far superior than the old days when I was there," said Donna Inch. "I think every time a woman can take on a role that maybe had not had a woman in it before, it shows the expansion of women being able to take on all kinds of roles and various roles."

When FOX 2's Brandon Hudson told Donna Inch about the observation of more women in public roles at the auto show, she was overjoyed. As a leader at Ford, she said part of her responsibility was recruiting and helping promote other women.

Dig deeper:

Women in prominent roles aren’t just at Ford. As you may know, Mary Barra has been General Motors CEO for more than 10 years.

FOX 2 also spoke to Eastern Michigan’s dean of the College of Engineering, Mohamad Qatu, who said this type of representation is critical for the auto industry.

"I think it’s a positive change, and I think it will help companies become more innovative and more profitable as we move into the future," said Qatu. "We’re making progress, but I still think there’s a lot more to be made."

Inch said everyone should be open to learning, work hard, and act like a leader even if you aren’t in a leadership role.