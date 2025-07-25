article

Work on a new wooden path through a west Michigan dunescape is expected to begin later this year.

The Skyline trail in Ludington State Park takes visitors a half-mile through one of the state's gems along the Great Lakes.

Big picture view:

The multi-million-dollar reconstruction project on the Skyline Trail is expected to begin this fall with a timeline of expected completion in 2026.

The wooden bridge winds through one of Michigan's most popular state parks, located along Lake Michigan. The pathway follows along the forest and over a rolling landscape that ends along the water.

Michigan's dunes are unique features. They're also delicate and don't hold up well to foot traffic.

The Ludington State Park's wooden bridge offers those visiting the coast a chance to view the dunes from a vantage not often available - as well as a direct path to the beach.

By the numbers:

The renovation is sorely needed due to age, but won't be cheap, costing $3.5 million.

Fortunately, multiple groups are paying into the project. The Friends of Ludington State Park will raise up to $350,000 for the work. A large chunk has already been secured, including $212,000 from donors.

Another $50,000 could come in from the nonprofit Pennies from Heaven if the group reaches its funding goal by the end of September.

The DNR is expected to use a large chunk of its own money to backfill the rest of the needed funding.

Renovation of the Skyline Trail at Ludington State Park in Mason County is expected to go out for bid later this season, with work projected to begin this fall and conclude by late summer or early fall next year.

What they're saying:

The president of the Ludington State Park's nonprofit called the project is most ambitious in three decades.

Meanwhile, the manager of the state park said the work would guarantee the authentic experience for years to come.

"We’re excited to see this long-anticipated project moving forward," said Jim Gallie. "The Skyline Trail is a treasure, and thanks to the dedication of the park's friends group, we’re one step closer to ensuring it remains a part of the park experience for years to come."

