Woodhaven High School hit with COVID-19 spike with 150 students under quarantine

Another school, another COVID-19 outbreak. This time at Woodhaven High School which has more than 800 students in school for full-time, in-person learning, forced to take action.

"Over the course of the weekend we learned of seven positive student cases," said Mark Greathead, superintendent Woodhaven-Brownstown School District. "We're at about 150 students under quarantine at Woodhaven High School as being identified as close contacts."

Greathead says 11 students have tested positive over the past few weeks including that spike over the weekend - even a teacher testing positive - with concerns among students, parents and staff that more people will get sick.

"What we're seeing is students contract it outside of school and so it's a reflection of the community spread," he said. "We're concerned about more students being subject to quarantine and we're certainly concerned about our staff."

So far he says the district's elementary and middle schools are not impacted but it is a situation so many schools are dealing with - as the coronavirus surges across the state - and the country.

The superintendent says they are transitioning back to their safe start mode - tomorrow the students will not be in class but Thursday only half of them will be in school.

Advertisement

"By having 50 percent in school at a time we can maximize social distancing - we can cut off the close contacts in the quarantining -we can also provide a safer environment for our teachers," he said.

Greathead added that this is the same way they started the school year - this latest protocol will be in place for two weeks, with students returning full time on Nov. 30th.

But as the cases climb - he says they will continue to follow the science and the guidance of their school nurse and the Wayne County Health Department.

Certainly, the numbers are frightening," Greathead said. "It causes a lot of anxiety and continues to rely on medical experts to give us the guidance that we need as superintendents."