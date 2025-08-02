Woodhaven man killed in Isabella County crash

A 70-year-old Woodhaven man was killed in a crash just after 10 a.m. this morning on E. Pickard Road in Union Township.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 2017 Silverado, driven by a 50-year-old Rosebuch man, struck a Ford Edge that was being driven by a 70-year-old Woodhaven man when he turned onto E. Pickard Road from the parking lot of a hotel.

The Woodhaven man suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while the Rosebush man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.