These words should be used more, according to Wayne State's Word Warriors

The English language is extensive – so extensive that many great words fall by the wayside and end up getting underused or nearly forgotten altogether.

The Wayne State Word Warriors want to change that, though.

In pursuit of this message, the Word Warriors feature a word of the week, in addition to a list of words that should come back into everyday conversation this year.

2026 words to bring back

Abnegate

Renounce or reject (something desired or valuable).

- He abnegated the family inheritance to make a name for himself on his own.

Abscond

Leave hurriedly and secretly, typically to avoid detection of or arrest for an unlawful action such as theft.

- The burglar absconded with the money before anyone noticed he'd entered the house.

Coterie

A small group of people with shared interests or tastes, especially one that is exclusive of other people.

- He retreated to an online chat room, where he could be surrounded by a coterie of fellow enthusiasts.

Fluckadrift

Excessive speed or urgency of movement or action.

- The kids spent most of the summer day rotting around the house but moved with a frantic fluckadrift to straighten things up once they knew Mom was on her way home from the office.

Gudgeon

A person who is easily fooled; a gullible person.

- The gudgeon believed almost everything he was told, no matter how improbable.

Inchoate

Just begun and so not fully formed or developed; rudimentary.

- The inchoate organization was a mess of squabbling and confusion as the members learned how to work with each other.

Psithurism

A rustling or whispering sound, such as leaves in the wind; susurration.

- He left his earbuds at home and took a long walk in the woods, the blathering of podcasts replaced by the soothing soundtrack provided by the psithurism in the trees.

Quanked

Overpowered by fatigue; exhausted, or having one's energy consumed.

- After spending all of his Thanksgiving weekend managing the demands of customers, he was positively quanked and slept for 12 hours.

Snoutfair

Having an attractive or pleasing face.

- His character might leave much to be desired, but his snoutfair appearance made him a hit on TV.

Swullocking

Overwhelmingly hot, boiling and humid weather.

- He stepped outside, bracing himself for the swullocking August day.

