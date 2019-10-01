Worker killed by excavating equipment, buried in cave-in at Lapeer County construction site

A 38-year-old man from Dryden was killed at a construction site Sept. 12 in Lapeer County and buried in the falling dirt from a cave-in.

Imlay City police say a call came in around 12:54 p.m. about a cave-in at a construction site in the 4000 block of South Almont, north of Newark. Two officers and the reporting party jumped into the hole immediately and tried to dig by hand.

About five minutes later, the victim was found dead with severe head trauma.

Police say the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office determined the man's injuries weren't a result of the cave-in or falling dirt. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was contact with the excavating equipment at the scene. The victim was dead before he was buried.

A warrant request was submitted to the Lapeer County Prosecutors office to determine proper criminal charges, according to officials.