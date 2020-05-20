Worker safety conditions at Amazon gets closer look from Dingell

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell spoke about getting the economy back open by getting people back to work.



"Last Friday I was in Washington, it was hot, it was 85 degrees and I was desperate for fresh air because we had all just had snow how many days before," she said. "And that mask was hot in 85-degree weather walking outside going for a trip to vote. We've got to keep wearing those masks."

The Amazon Fulfillment facility in Romulus has been under the microscope after many employees reached out to the media and to Dingell.

"Many people have focused on Romulus; I am also hearing it from other sites. Including another one in my district, " she said. "I'm very disturbed by what we hear about the workers' conditions inside the plant, that they are running out of hand sanitizer, they're on top of each other, time shifts are not being adjusted to accommodate 20 seconds of handwashing.

"I believe those workers. I don't think they are making it up."

Dingell herself made a plea to management to fix the issue. They invited her to come visit on a timeline they determined.

"We want to be able to go to the site randomly and pick the time randomly. Because we know that if they're expecting us at a certain time what we are going to see will be a cleaned up plant. I'm worried about those workers," she said.

Congresswoman Dingell says she's waiting to hear back from Amazon and FOX 2 contacted Amazon for comment but has received no reply of yet.

UAW workers had a big week with plants reopening. Rep. Dingell says, safety first.

"It's really important that as we open the plants, people are safe. So, a lot of people, UAW workers, management, scientists, engineering experts, we have to all focus on what it will take to be safe," she said. "Now there's a series of questions people answer, you can't be allowed in the plant if you answer certain questions certain ways, you're not allowed in the plant unless you have a test, or you stay home."

Those precautions and temperatures are being taken. All of it is being enforced. But she's talking to workers - many of whom can't wait to leave the house and get back to work. But then there is some concern.

"There are others who are scared to death," Dingell said. "Some of them have pre-existing conditions, some of them are older and they are scared that they are going to get this.

"I think people have worked really hard to design protocols that if followed by everybody, people will be safe. And even when you talk about when more people come on, shifts are not going to pass each other in in parking lots, and going into the plant. You have to respect that physical distance, not crowding in on top of each other."