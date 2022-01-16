Worker stabbed, fatally shoots attacker at Prime + Proper in downtown Detroit

Police say a restaurant employee fatally shot a man armed with knife who was attacking him in Downtown Detroit.

Detroit police said there was an altercation between the employee at Prime and Proper restaurant and the person who ultimately stabbed him about 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

The restaurant employee then shot the 52-year-old attacker.

Police say the stabbing victim is in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Prime and Proper is an upscale steakhouse at 1145 Griswold, Detroit.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement



