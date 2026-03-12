Temple Israel shooting: What we know about suspect

The Brief A Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield was targeted by an active shooter on Thursday. The Temple Israel building had smoke plumes coming out of the roof of the group. The Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all organizations to go into lockout protocol.



Law enforcement agencies from across metro Detroit responding to reports Thursday of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

Officials gave an update about the suspected gunman in the shooting at the Jewish synagogue.

Suspected gunman at large

What we know:

Officials said Thursday that security engaged in gunfire and that the suspect was at large after the attack on the Michigan synagogue. No deaths were reported.

What we don't know:

No other details about the suspect or suspects have been reported.

Shooting at Jewish synagogue

The backstory:

On Thursday, police responded to a scene in West Bloomfield for an active situation. Sources said an active shooter threat was located in the area of Temple Israel.

Smoke was seen spewing from the building with several police vehicles spotted around the perimeter. There were also several police vehicles seen in the area.

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the situation on social media, stating, "FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan."

The Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol.

Police near the synagogue were spotted with high-powered weapons.

There were also dozens of police in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.