Worker at Warren business badly burned

At about 8 a.m. this morning, the Warren Fire Department responded to a reported explosion in the 22000 block of Ryan Road. When paramedics arrived, they found a 64-year-old man with bad burns to his head, chest and hands.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Firefighters determined it wasn't an explosion, but some type of industrial accident that occurred while workers attempted to repair a mechanized piece of machinery.

The man sustained non-life-threatening second-degree burns and was transported Priority 1 to Detroit Receiving Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The patient remained alert and communicative during transport.

No other injuries were reported and there was no ongoing hazard to the surrounding area.