'Worst we've ever seen': Falling ice prompts closure of Mackinac Bridge

The Mackinac Bridge is closed as chunks of ice continue to fall from the connector between the Upper and Lower Peninsula.

Why is the Mackinac Bridge closed?

On Monday, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said its maintenance staff called the falling ice "the worst we've ever seen on the bridge." A video posted Tuesday showed ice crashing onto the bridge as vehicles crossed.

Photos taken Monday showed the bridge cables encased in thick ice. The Bridge Authority said the concern is falling ice; there are no worries about added weight on the bridge.

(Photos: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

When will the Mackinac Bridge reopen?

It isn't clear when the bridge will reopen since it depends on how long it takes for the ice to melt.

Just after noon Tuesday, the Bridge Authority said the sun and more warmth were helping to move things in the right direction, but the process is "on its own schedule."

(Photos: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

The Bridge Authority said maintenance vehicles have previously been driven across the bridge to shake ice loose, but it is probably too dangerous to do that currently.

Drivers can find bridge conditions here or by texting "MacBridge" to 67283. When approaching the bridge, drivers can also tune their radios to AM 530 and 1610 for updates.

