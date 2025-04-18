Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver dead after crashing on I-94

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 18, 2025 1:38pm EDT
The Brief

    • A wrong-way driver died after hitting another vehicle on I-94 in St. Clair County.
    • Authorities received a report about a Dodge Charger speeding the wrong way before the crash.
    • The other driver involved suffered critical injuries. 

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wrong-way driver died Friday morning after they crashed into another vehicle on I-94 in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge Charger was reported to be speeding the wrong way on westbound on I-94 in Casco Township around 2:30 a.m. While deputies were headed to the scene, they learned there had been a crash.

The Charger driver, a 28-year-old Harper Woods man, hit a Ford Explorer near Church Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Explorer driver, a 32-year-old Flint man, suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. 

