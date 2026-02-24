Wyandotte school board member called to step-down after racist Facebook post

The Brief A school board member is being called on to resign after she made a racist comment on Facebook. An emergency meeting of the Wyandotte School Board denounced the anti-Muslim post and called for the board member who wrote it to step down.



Growing calls for a Downriver school board member’s job on Tuesday night after she made an anti-Muslim post on Facebook. Now, while she has apologized, many say it's not enough.

Big picture view:

An emergency meeting of the Wyandotte School Board denounced the anti-Muslim post and called for the board member who wrote it to step down. But she was not at the meeting.

The post on Facebook was a meme with the statement: "dogs or Muslims…you can only keep one."

Wyandotte School Board Trustee Cindy Kinney answered the post saying "dogs." That comment drew swift backlash from parents, community members and others on the School Board.

What they're saying:

One of the Board members read a statement from Cindy Kinney, who was not present at tonight’s meeting but on a previously planned vacation instead.

Here is a portion of Kinney’s statement.

"It was never my intention to offend, marginalize or diminish anyone in our community. I understand why many were upset, and I am truly sorry. I also want to address that I’m currently on a previously planned vacation. This trip was scheduled well in advance, and I am not avoiding or running away from this issue."

What's next:

As of now, there’s been no indication that Cindy Kinney will resign. FOX 2 have reached out for comment and will let you know when we hear more from her.