Young Detroit mom dead, son injured in early morning shooting Thursday

A young mom and her child were both struck by gunfire in Detroit early Thursday morning in what police believe may be tied to domestic violence.

The female victim died from her injuries, while her son was last listed in critical condition.

Detroit police said the suspect turned himself into the department's sixth precinct later in the day. While there is no threat to the public, neighbors who saw and filmed the scene were horrified that violence had come so close to their home.

"We were crying and praying all day for the child to be ok," said one woman.

Speaking with FOX 2, the neighbor asked not to be named. She provided details about what she saw, which included a video of a body on the ground.

"Unfortunately I really feel sad. I don’t know her, but it’s really really hard, especially she’s a mom and this happened in front of her child," said a neighbor. "I care about the child so much."

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. on Whitcomb near Tireman. The victim was identified as a woman in her 20s.

"Later information received was that there was a child also injured from this location. He was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment," said Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett.

Neighbors saw more than a dozen police and emergency vehicles convene at the intersection as the investigation picked up.

The age of the son is unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.