Youth church leader charged with grooming, sexually assaulting teen girl he gave marijuana

A Metro Detroit church youth leader is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl that he allegedly groomed.

Luis Mendoza is charged with criminal sexual misconduct in the third and fourth degrees — and contributing to children delinquency. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and providing her marijuana.

"A very important person, a trusted person," said Cmdr Jason Abro, Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Mendoza met the teenager at Stoney Creek Community Church on 26 Mile — where he played music and was involved in youth groups.

"(He) drove the victim and her minor brother. left early from a church activity," said the prosecutor. "Dropped the brother off. proceeded to drive behind a bar near the church with the victim where he provided her with marijuana. She is 15 years old and sexually assaulted her."

Macomb County investigators say the incident allegedly happened Sept. 6. Afterward, the teenager told her parents.

Police say Mendoza was involved with multiple churches.

"This is why we hold persons like this accountable," said Abro. "A youth leader who the public took trust in, and so did his employer. We’re just asking parents to pay attention and let their kids know that they can come forward with any kind of information."

Mendoza is being held at Macomb County jail on a $250,000 bond. If you have any information to help police with this investigation, contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Luis Mendoza



