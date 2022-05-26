Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's kicking off Pride Month with day full of drag, musical performances

article

Ypsilanti's Hamburger Mary's is hosting an event next weekend to kick off Pride Month.

Ypsi Pride was canceled this year, but that isn't stopping businesses from continuing the celebration in the city.

It's the first Pride event for the restaurant and bar that features drag entertainment opened earlier this year in the Tower Inn space on Cross Street. While there's a new name and a new vibe, the eatery includes Tower favorites on the menu, such as the popular pizzas.

Head to Hamburger Mary's June 4 for a day full of activities, all free thanks to sponsors. From noon until 10 p.m., the event will be family-friendly. After 10 p.m., the event is recommended for adults 18 and older.

Reservations are encouraged if you plan to eat at the restaurant. Book a table here.

Hamburger Mary's Pride schedule:

Noon - DJ Eddie and vendors start outside. Alise King performing inside

1 p.m. - Family Friendly Drag Show with Story Time featuring Jadein Black, Erika Norell, Luna Banx, and Austin Black

4 p.m. - Unveiled Belly Dance will perform followed by live vocalist, James Taylor, Jr.

5 p.m. - Karaoke hosted by Ani Briated and Karen O’Brien

6 p.m. - Joanna Sterling performs followed by drag performances by Ivory S. Foster, Asio, Erika Norell, & Ang Ziety

8 p.m. - PRIDE Drag Show featuring Jadein Black, Erika Norell, Gemini Dream, Karen O’Brien, Asio, & Gizelle DeVaux

9:30 p.m. - Local queer artist and rapper Furillostar

10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. - The regular Saturday show, Open Stage Night, will close out Pride. Open Stage features new performers who use our Mary’s stage to make their debuts whether it be their first time on a stage or just their first time in the Ypsilanti area. Open Stage features drag artists, comedians, live vocalists, dancers and more. Learn how to sign up on Facebook