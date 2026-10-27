Ypsilanti senior charged with child porn, using computer to commit a crime

The Brief An Ypsilanti senior citizen is facing charges in connection to child porn. Michael Paul Travers is charged with internet crimes against children and using a computer to commit a crime.



A 75-year-old Ypsilanti man is facing charges of internet crimes against children and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

Michael Paul Travers was arrested and arraigned after an investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation began when police learned Travers may have accessed illicit content online.

A search of Travers' residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit wants parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet.

The NCMEC provides a list of resources HERE. on their website.

The Michigan ICAC Task Force provides resources HERE.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine HERE.